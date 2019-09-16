Discovery Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Yandex N V (YNDX) by $31.68 Million; General Dynamics (GD) Position Held by Pure Financial Advisors Inc

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 833,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 865,911 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.91 million, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 773,728 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform

Pure Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc bought 2,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 7,593 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $189.96. About 1.05M shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics Gulfstream Unit to Invest About $55M in Facility; 18/03/2018 – General Dynamics Inked a $40.75-a-Share Deal to Buy CSRA Last Month; 02/05/2018 – Jet Aviation completes acquisition of Hawker Pacific; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Board Increases Dividend; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS; 24/04/2018 – General Dynamics: Gulfstream Service Center to Open in 2Q 2019, Create About 200 Jobs; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics completes deal for peer CSRA; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 16,915 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd accumulated 552 shares. First Mercantile Trust holds 0.31% or 16,004 shares. Pitcairn invested in 0.12% or 6,365 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd accumulated 10,474 shares. Fisher Asset Management Lc stated it has 12,678 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp holds 0% or 10,139 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 378,082 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.56% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. Palouse Cap Management has invested 1.15% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.03% or 2,798 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt Commerce accumulated 31,749 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sun Life Fin stated it has 219 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “US Cybersecurity M&A Activity Remains Strong: GlobalData | INN – Investing News Network” on September 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “General Dynamics Wins a $1 Billion Contract for Two Floating Navy Bases – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “General Dynamics Mission Systems Introduces New Autonomous Unmanned Underwater Vehicle – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New autonomous UUV from General Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $557.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 241 shares to 519 shares, valued at $983,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 3,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,564 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 2.51M shares to 2.77M shares, valued at $121.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 994,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA).