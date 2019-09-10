Discovery Capital Management Has Cut General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $4.96 Million; Cqs Cayman LP Stake in Oasis Pete New (OAS) Trimmed as Stock Declined

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (OAS) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 164,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.01% . The hedge fund held 374,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, down from 539,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Oasis Pete Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.0244 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7044. About 5.78 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 60.18% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co Inc. Exits Position in Oasis Petroleum; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q EPS 0c; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – CLS Holdings USA Expects to Close its Acquisition of Oasis Cannabis by the End of the Second Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 551,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 3.61M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.07 million, down from 4.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 34.34 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 04/04/2018 – GE to restate two years of earnings by April 13; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC PLANS TO END 2018 WITH $15B+ OF CASH; 21/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barron’s; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – SULZER INDIA HAS BEEN CONTRACTED TO SUPPLY 21 BARREL-TYPE BOILER FEED PUMP SETS FOR GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES LEASES TWELVE 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS; 26/03/2018 – GE POWER – CO & FIELDCORE SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED METAHARA SUGAR FACTORY IN ETHIOPIA, 7 MONTHS AFTER SEVERE DAMAGE TO PLANT BY A THUNDERSTORM; 22/04/2018 – Retirement Shock: Need to Find a Job After a 40 Years at General Electric; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 26/03/2018 – Retail Al Software Provider Fract Announces Partnership with Current, Powered by GE

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubspot Inc (Prn) by 18.50 million shares to 48.50 million shares, valued at $87.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nice Sys Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 87.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.08 per share. OAS’s profit will be $3.00 million for 92.61 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 17.52 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.01 million activity. The insider Strazik Scott bought 34,836 shares worth $279,036. HORTON THOMAS W also bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12. $3.00M worth of stock was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. On Thursday, May 23 LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. On Monday, August 19 Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 10,000 shares. Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ITA) by 1,722 shares to 6,016 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).