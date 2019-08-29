Discovery Capital Management Has Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Stake Has Lifted by Weiss Asset Management Lp

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 462,174 shares traded or 5.51% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 176.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 184,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 289,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.14M, up from 104,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $135.56. About 17.41 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT

More notable recent Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream: The MLP Story Remains Strong, But Better Funds Available – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at July 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kayne Anderson Closed-End Funds File 2018 Annual Reports – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KYN: A Fund To Play Strong Midstream Fundamentals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.17% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Advisory Ser Llc accumulated 3,000 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc invested 0.02% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Glenmede Trust Co Na invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). 50,377 are held by M&T Bank Corp. Diversified Communications has invested 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Pnc Financial Group stated it has 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Bard reported 24,850 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Tctc Ltd Com invested 0.29% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Monetary Gru has invested 0.2% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Lpl Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Carroll Assocs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 1,000 shares. Whittier Tru reported 0% stake. Illinois-based Prudential Plc has invested 0% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.18% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.09 million activity. 40,000 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $633,200 were bought by Baker James C. 5,304 Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares with value of $80,515 were bought by THACKER WILLIAM L.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 11.90 million shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 17,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,339 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Plat Pallad (SPPP).

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 986,852 shares to 646,448 shares, valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,261 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Junto Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 440,118 shares. Opus Capital Group Lc holds 12,109 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Company owns 0.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,800 shares. Barton Investment reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Financial Bank & Tru has invested 0.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Deltec Asset Mngmt Llc has 3.82% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,900 shares. First Amer Bank has 225,445 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. 518,435 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys. Davidson Inv has invested 4.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bellecapital Intl Limited holds 9,762 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Monroe National Bank & Tru Mi stated it has 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Company holds 2.1% or 255,640 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,499 shares. Goelzer Mgmt has 127,912 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Clarkston Cap Lc reported 347,099 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings.