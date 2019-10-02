Discovery Capital Management Has Boosted Holding in Cameco (CCJ); Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding Maintained by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 92,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 1.46M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 27,318 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22M, up from 23,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $284.42. About 1.50M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 0.36% or 4.94M shares in its portfolio. 1,700 are held by Westover Advsrs Lc. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 1.22 million shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 4,942 shares. Country Financial Bank accumulated 0% or 55 shares. Aldebaran Fincl stated it has 1,450 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 637,299 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 850 shares. Cidel Asset holds 0.87% or 20,478 shares in its portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,092 shares. Ima Wealth owns 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 192 shares. New Jersey-based Financial Architects Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Allied Advisory Inc has 15,439 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Greenbrier Cap Limited Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 250,000 shares. Nottingham Advsr Incorporated invested in 1,559 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,655 shares to 78,721 shares, valued at $13.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 10,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,446 shares, and cut its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Daseke Increases and Accelerates Operational/Cost Improvement Plan; Restructures Management Team – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports August Sales Results – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Rides on Solid Portfolio, Cost Woes Persist – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 991,790 shares to 622,273 shares, valued at $16.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 1.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I).

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Denison Mines Stock Plummeted 21.5% in December – The Motley Fool” on January 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Stock a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2018 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Largest Uranium Producer Cuts Output, CEOs Call for Energy Action | INN – Investing News Network” with publication date: September 03, 2019.