Discovery Capital Management Decreased Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position By $3.45 Million; Zedge Class B (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Shorts Lowered By 84.27%

Zedge Inc Class B (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) had a decrease of 84.27% in short interest. ZDGE’s SI was 6,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 84.27% from 42,600 shares previously. With 10,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Zedge Inc Class B (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)’s short sellers to cover ZDGE’s short positions. The SI to Zedge Inc Class B’s float is 0.09%. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 1,043 shares traded. Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) has declined 50.15% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZDGE News: 13/03/2018 Zedge 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zedge Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZDGE); 27/03/2018 – Zedge Premium: A Marketplace for Artists Created by Artists; 13/03/2018 – ZEDGE INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 24.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Discovery Capital Management Llc sold 20,400 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Discovery Capital Management Llc holds 62,500 shares with $10.59 million value, down from 82,900 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $476.62B valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $183.07. About 9.80M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 107 MLN VS LOSS RMB 207.6 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 37.51 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba has $28000 highest and $195 lowest target. $229.10’s average target is 25.14% above currents $183.07 stock price. Alibaba had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $226 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $195 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Thursday, May 16. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, September 6 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.