Discovery Capital Management Cut Stake in Intelsat S A (I) by $6.14 Million; Weybosset Research & Management Continues to Hold Stake in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH)

Weybosset Research & Management Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 38.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weybosset Research & Management Llc bought 10,785 shares as the company's stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 38,956 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 28,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weybosset Research & Management Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $167.56. About 611,189 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc analyzed 409,102 shares as the company's stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 6.10M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.51 million, down from 6.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66 million shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $960.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 1.12M shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $51.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 563,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

