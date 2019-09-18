Discovery Capital Management Boosted Its Cameco (CCJ) Position by $926,000 as Market Value Declined; Sotheby’s (BID) Holder Ariel Investments Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sotheby’s (BID) by 54.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 99,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.42% . The hedge fund held 83,552 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86 million, down from 182,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Sotheby’s for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.91. About 250,007 shares traded. Sotheby's (NYSE:BID) has risen 14.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.30% the S&P500. Some Historical BID News: 10/04/2018 – MATTHEW ADAM PROPERTIES FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SOTHEBY’S INTL; 03/04/2018 – Sotheby’s Spring 2018 Hong Kong Sales Total $466.5 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sotheby’s Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BID); 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s; 09/03/2018 – Two Weeks Of Sales Brings Over $430 Million At Sotheby’s; 27/03/2018 – SOTHEBY’S EXTENDS SHARE OWNERSHIP TO EMPLOYEES AROUND WORLD; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 18/05/2018 – A Billion Dollar Week of Sales at Sotheby’s Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Modigliani fetches $157 million at auction; 27/03/2018 – Sotheby’s Extends Share Ownership To Employees Around The World

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 92,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.62. About 1.30 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 191,443 shares to 5.91M shares, valued at $114.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Lyft Inc.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” on February 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cameco eyes further uranium production cuts as demand stalls – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports second quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

