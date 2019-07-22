Discoverie Group Plc (LON:DSCV) Investors: Peel Hunt Keeps Buy Rating; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Debenhams plc (LON:DEB)

Among 2 analysts covering Debenhams PLC (LON:DEB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Debenhams PLC has GBX 5 highest and GBX 1 lowest target. GBX 4’s average target is 118.58% above currents GBX 1.83 stock price. Debenhams PLC had 9 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Sell” on Tuesday, February 12. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Peel Hunt. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Performer” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Hold” on Monday, February 4. See Debenhams plc (LON:DEB) latest ratings:

Discoverie Group Plc (LON:DSCV) had its stock rating maintained as Buy by equity research analysts at Peel Hunt. This was shown in a research note on Monday, 22 July.

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. The company has market cap of GBP. The firm offers products in the categories of womenÂ’s wear, menÂ’s wear, childrenÂ’s wear, lingerie, accessories, beauty, home, and others. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal brands include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring.

It closed at GBX 1.83 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.82% or GBX 3.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 422.5. About 2,129 shares traded. discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) has 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Acal plc designs, manufactures, and distributes differentiated electronic components and products to clients in the transportation, medical, renewable energy, industrial, communications, and defense sectors worldwide. The company has market cap of 338.44 million GBP. The firm operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Distribution. It has a 21.78 P/E ratio. It provides products in the areas of power and magnetics, electromechanical and cabling, communications and sensors, imaging and photonics, and microsystems.