Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stock Price Rose While Salzhauer Michael Lowered Position by $652,064; American Intl Group (AIG) Share Value Rose While Ngam Advisors LP Raised by $5.83 Million Its Holding

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 135,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 524,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59M, up from 388,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 3.55M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice Pres & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 9,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $79.75. About 1.45M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14M for 8.63 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

