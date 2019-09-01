Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake Maintained by Whitnell & Co; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Triple Frond Partners Trimmed by $35.61 Million Its Position

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 4,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 22,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 18,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.97. About 1.41M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 481,337 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Regulators Approve Bitcoin Venture Backed by NYSE Owner – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover July delinquency rate rises, charge-off declines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seizert Cap Prtn Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 361,223 shares. 2.40M were reported by Savings Bank Of America Corporation De. France-based Natixis has invested 0.1% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 439,802 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 67,177 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors invested in 0.45% or 25,800 shares. Pinebridge LP invested in 280,478 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 195,696 were reported by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp. Kentucky Retirement stated it has 14,357 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Commerce Fincl Bank holds 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 14,169 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 295,025 shares or 1.76% of the stock. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 3,185 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 13,340 shares. Pictet Asset Limited owns 316,374 shares.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,012 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Root Insurance Company Joins the Verisk Data Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why a Hold Strategy is Apt for Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 07, 2019.