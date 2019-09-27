Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake Maintained by Hrt Financial Llc; Pinnacle Holdings Cut Eqt Midstream Partners (EQM) Stake by $32.84 Million

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners (EQM) by 1.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 735 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 64,330 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.87 billion, down from 65,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Eqt Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 378,619 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q EPS $1.61; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream to Buy Rice Pipeline Business for $2.1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2019 Net $950M-Net $1.05B

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 346.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 15,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 20,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 4,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $81.71. About 424,572 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 23/05/2018 – Discover Financial Services to Launch Innovation Program This Coming Fall at Northern Illinois University; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.99M for 7.57 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $269.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporation by 10,325 shares to 21,450 shares, valued at $422.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 90 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial (DIA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.1% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Cadence Ltd Company accumulated 467,052 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd holds 14.76 million shares or 4.32% of its portfolio. Alps accumulated 2.39% or 7.24 million shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) or 14,470 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% stake. Sg Americas Securities Lc invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Raymond James Financial reported 96,185 shares. Salient Ltd Liability has invested 0.69% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Miller Howard Invs Ny invested in 0.56% or 424,725 shares. Jennison Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 183,893 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 175,583 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 992,798 shares. Cincinnati Insurance holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 33,220 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 19,450 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3,357 shares to 4,695 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 3,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,150 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).