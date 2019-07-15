Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shareholder Whitnell & Co Has Increased Its Position by $323,192 as Share Value Rose; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Upped Position in Alibaba (BABA) as Valuation Rose

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 4,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 577,872 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 2,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 10,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Alibaba for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $173.12. About 15.32M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 10/04/2018 – Ant Financial Valuation Could Reach $150 billion; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 20/03/2018 – Henderson China Opportunities Exits HKEX, Buys More Alibaba; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Surprising ETF Stands Firm Amid Trade War Controversy – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Some Large Alibaba Option Trades – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “June’s IMX Shows Traders Dropping Equity For The First Time Since 2016 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Maturing Core Segments’ Growth And Profitability Are Declining With Heavy Investment Leading To Losses – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Four Reasons It Still Is an Excellent Idea to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has 0.12% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 16,886 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.02% or 19,198 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.12% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 348,218 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.1% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Johnson Fincl Gp has 5,353 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers Inc has 0.15% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 20,498 shares. Principal Grp owns 3.68M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 2.53 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh reported 97,519 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ulysses Mngmt Limited Liability holds 40,000 shares. Dupont, Delaware-based fund reported 89,462 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il holds 0.13% or 2,910 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Company has 320 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).