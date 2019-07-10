Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shareholder Tdam Usa Has Cut Its Position; Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Cut Its Holding by $5.21 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 58.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 88,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,343 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 151,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 201,601 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Rev $53.5M; 12/03/2018 – Varonis Systems at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 09/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 16; 20/03/2018 – Varonis Announces Dates and Cities for Customer Event Series; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 16/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 13/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 17

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 85.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 64,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $772,000, down from 75,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $80.52. About 1.31M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company has 21,771 shares. Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,536 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Bridgeway Capital has invested 0.72% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 1.82 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Security Tru has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd owns 26,098 shares. 208,472 were reported by Citadel Limited. Midas Mngmt Corporation reported 35,650 shares. Meritage Port Management holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 70,837 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6,200 shares. 15,389 are owned by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Ironwood Limited Liability Company invested in 320 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Cibc World Markets Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 30,676 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 2.07M shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 0.1% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,495 shares to 31,391 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.31M for 9.50 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acacia Communications Inc by 46,200 shares to 98,272 shares, valued at $5.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 112,445 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT).

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.63 EPS, down 43.18% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.44 per share. After $-0.68 actual EPS reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.35% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity.