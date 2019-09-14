Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose; Gramercy Funds Management Has Boosted Position in Vale S A (VALE) by $4.31 Million

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 9,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420,000, down from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 1.48 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 331,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 961,340 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.92M, up from 629,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 24.66 million shares traded or 27.22% up from the average. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 13/03/2018 – NEW CEO OF BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO OCTAVIO LAZARI SAYS BANK STUDYING CLOSURE OF UP TO 200 BRANCHES THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – PETROS SEEN KEEPING GOOD AMOUNT OF SHRS IN VALE AFTER SALE: CEO; 28/03/2018 – Vale Uses Brazil Kidnapping Ruling to Keep Executive Pay Secret; 13/04/2018 – VALE SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE COMPENSATION PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Vale Outlk To Stable From Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 21/03/2018 – Vale announces final tender results of cash tender offer for 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021; 26/04/2018 – VALE SAYS 2018 IRON PRICE AVERAGE SHOULDN’T BE LOWER THAN 2017; 16/04/2018 – Vale Iron Output Falls as CEO Chases Value Over Volume (Correct); 22/03/2018 – TOP VALE SHAREHOLDERS ARE SAID TO BE IN NO RUSH TO SELL STAKES

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $195.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 547,644 shares to 213,100 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF).

More notable recent Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “African miners reviewing legalities around tailings dam failures – expert – MINING.com” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wheaton Precious Metals: A Gold Stock to Avoid for Now – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vale subject of new Brazil dam disaster probe – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Vale partially halts work at second-largest iron ore mine – MINING.com” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vale S.A.: Less Uncertainty From Brumadinho But China Remains Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why These Bank Stocks Got Clobbered in August – Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why Are American Express’ Revenues 4x Discover’s Despite Both Having Similar Loan Balances? – Forbes” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 131,179 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.03% or 1.61 million shares. Usca Ria Lc holds 36,787 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 26,861 shares. Wright holds 1.08% or 36,598 shares. Quantum Cap holds 0.77% or 18,089 shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough holds 107,808 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Diamond Hill Cap has 1.68% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 4.04 million shares. Primecap Management Communication Ca accumulated 12.91M shares or 0.74% of the stock. Carroll Financial accumulated 166 shares. Principal holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 3.54M shares. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 75,731 shares. Interactive Financial stated it has 1,000 shares. Central Bankshares & accumulated 1.19% or 67,972 shares.