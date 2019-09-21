Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Holding; Fedex (FDX) Share Value Declined While Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Holding

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 59.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 570,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 385,200 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.25M, down from 955,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $148.78. About 5.61 million shares traded or 117.20% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 22/03/2018 – FedEx Sinks Most in Five Years as Trump Tariffs Stoke Trade Fear; 20/03/2018 – FBI SAYS DOES NOT KNOW YET IF FEDEX FDX.N PACKAGE EXPLOSION NEAR SAN ANTONIO IS RELATED TO AUSTIN SERIAL BOMBING; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 21/03/2018 – ABC News: EXCLUSIVE: Austin bombing suspect used the alias “Kelly Killmore” to ship two packages containing bombs via FedEx; 20/03/2018 – Andrew Peng: #BREAKING: SCHERTZ, Texas (@AP) – Texas attorney general tells TV station KXAN the bomb that blew up at FedEx; 23/04/2018 – FedEx Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 1; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 21/03/2018 – FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 28,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 703,253 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.22 million, down from 732,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 2.69M shares traded or 35.24% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 32,137 shares to 257,579 shares, valued at $278.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 15,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Washington National Bank & Trust holds 0.85% or 31,723 shares. Thompson Management Incorporated holds 0.98% or 30,711 shares. Edgestream Partners Lp holds 0.13% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 6,832 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 15,430 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mgmt reported 5,681 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 5,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.29% or 20,937 shares in its portfolio. 2,577 are held by Fulton Bancorporation Na. Haverford Tru has invested 1.41% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Glenmede Na invested in 57,707 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Partners has 20,203 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 344,676 are owned by Davenport. 76,306 were reported by Quantbot Tech Lp. Commerce State Bank reported 0.04% stake. Comerica Bancshares reported 117,438 shares stake.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 157,251 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $70.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 86,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Midas Mngmt has 1.2% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 309,030 were reported by Prudential Public Ltd Company. 583 are held by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Ent Finance Services Corporation invested in 0.01% or 578 shares. 848,323 are held by First Tru Lp. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Incorporated stated it has 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tctc Holdg Ltd reported 20,200 shares. Dupont Corporation invested in 0.12% or 68,640 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) holds 16,886 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 26,861 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 11,690 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability reported 20,264 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 2,880 were accumulated by Horizon Lc. Creative Planning reported 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

