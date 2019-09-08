Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Lowered Its Holding by $386,595 as Market Valuation Rose; As Altria Group (MO) Share Value Declined, Advisors Capital Management Raised Holding by $373,179

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 6,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 178,227 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.29M, up from 171,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.71B market cap company. It closed at $43.85 lastly. It is up 19.47% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 5,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 28,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 34,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 1.79 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,198 shares to 3,278 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 26,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,252 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,429 shares to 28,842 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 7,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).