Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreased Its Position by $386,595; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holder Carlson Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $2.06 Million

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 5,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 34,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.78. About 186,062 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS

Carlson Capital Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital Management sold 26,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,416 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 49,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $86.42. About 1.69 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. Stratton John G bought $249,875 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Incorporated has 3.86 million shares. Moreover, Karpas Strategies Lc has 0.21% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Mairs And Pwr stated it has 2.92% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.37% or 92,700 shares. Manchester Mngmt Lc, Vermont-based fund reported 18,094 shares. Freestone Hldgs Limited Liability Com accumulated 26,836 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Security Bancorp Of So Dak stated it has 0.22% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser Inc has 1% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Compton Cap Management Ri holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 35,450 shares. Delta Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.62% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Columbia Asset has invested 0.34% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ashfield Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.95% or 108,121 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance has 0.4% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 110,223 shares. Shayne And Communications Llc accumulated 2,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 226,778 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

Carlson Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $401.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 21,367 shares to 270,804 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Trust (DLS) by 4,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on May 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Abbott Laboratories Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Abbott (ABT) Receives US Approval of Next-Generation MitraClip – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Does Abbott’s Established Pharmaceuticals Business Compare With Its Peers? – Forbes” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.31 million for 9.53 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 222,716 shares. Park Corporation Oh reported 0.03% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Credit Agricole S A holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 8,943 shares. Oppenheimer And Company Incorporated holds 0.08% or 40,678 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 90 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 26,741 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mngmt. Chem National Bank & Trust owns 0.07% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 8,173 shares. Thompson Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.7% or 51,609 shares. Maryland-based Corbyn Investment Management Md has invested 4.09% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Barnett Communication holds 1.14% or 28,095 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 12,467 shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 0.02% or 1,609 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.11% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 37,629 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited owns 6,404 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Discover Financial Services (DFS) to Increase Quarterly Dividend to $0.44/Share and Repurchase up to $1.63 Billion – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofaML reinstates AmEx with a bull call – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 8,011 shares to 92,864 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 440,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 610,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).