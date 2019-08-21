Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Decreased Position by $4.90 Million as Market Value Rose; Zoetis (ZTS) Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Trimmed Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 94.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 69,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 4,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 73,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.77. About 1.09M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 41.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 15,578 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 26,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $127.64. About 1.83M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA REPORTS EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 15/05/2018 – ANATARA IN DETACH LICENSE PACT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13 million for 8.63 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 39,869 shares to 41,869 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,459 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership has 439,802 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 701 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 15,472 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 441,208 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp accumulated 3,307 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited reported 47,750 shares. Mackay Shields Lc reported 195,696 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% or 15,901 shares. Strategy Asset Managers accumulated 68 shares. The Texas-based Bbva Compass National Bank Inc has invested 0.39% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Rampart Invest Mngmt Limited owns 15,566 shares. Jennison Associates Limited Co owns 29,081 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 63,999 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Griffin Asset Management holds 0.13% or 13,290 shares in its portfolio.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 14,000 shares to 28,354 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

