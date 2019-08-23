Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Cut Stake by $425,219; Macys (M) Holder Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Cut Holding by $3.55 Million as Shares Declined

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $79.46. About 146,381 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 147,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 174,159 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21M, down from 321,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 3.76M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL REMAIN WITH CO IN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT CO DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of JPMDB 2017-C5; 18/05/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Macy’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (M); 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 25/05/2018 – Macy’s Details Compensation For Incoming CFO Paula Price; 08/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Macy’s brings discount store to California with three Bay Area locations; 23/05/2018 – PAULA A. PRICE TO JOIN MACY’S, AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 24/04/2018 – Trina Turk Ties Up With Macy’s INC for Summer Collection

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 85,441 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $94.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 25,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mgmt Com reported 78 shares. Markston Limited Co invested in 0.42% or 50,204 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa holds 0% or 4,209 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.45% or 25,800 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 506,905 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Advisory reported 53,283 shares stake. South State accumulated 3,114 shares or 0.02% of the stock. British Columbia Management accumulated 0.05% or 88,142 shares. 206 are owned by Tci Wealth. 90 are owned by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv. Camarda Advsrs Limited has 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 1,442 shares. Corsair Mgmt Limited Partnership has 13,428 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,760 shares to 8,679 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU).