Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Cut Its Holding by $425,219; Clarkston Capital Partners Has Raised Its Position in Landstar Sys (LSTR) by $1.79 Million

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $91.05. About 2.00M shares traded or 2.80% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 16,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 624,376 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.30 million, up from 607,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 221,972 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has declined 3.18% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 116,847 shares to 376,871 shares, valued at $16.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,679 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.89 million for 9.85 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.