Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Shareholder Bruni J V & Company Has Increased Its Stake; Aldebaran Financial Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Lowered by $623,276

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 4,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 28,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 32,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.6. About 3.81 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 4,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 482,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.35M, up from 477,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $79.88. About 427,368 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Macquarie Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 161,862 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Limited Co has 0.07% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 304,674 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 6,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Midas Mgmt invested in 1.08% or 35,650 shares. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Limited Company has 0.2% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Natixis holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 233,276 shares. Weatherstone Cap Mgmt, Colorado-based fund reported 3,455 shares. Mariner holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 32,870 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 18,863 shares. Price Mngmt Incorporated owns 69,704 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 2,259 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth owns 206 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Btim reported 463,240 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winfield Assocs Inc reported 3,755 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Zacks Inv Mgmt owns 617,241 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. New Vernon Management Ltd Liability accumulated 3,241 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 1,801 shares. New England & Inc reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 56,262 were accumulated by Dana Inv Advsrs. Zwj Invest Counsel holds 1.78% or 154,987 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Limited Com reported 2.15 million shares. Commerce Bank & Trust reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Smith Moore holds 0.88% or 26,484 shares in its portfolio. Page Arthur B has invested 4.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,872 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Montrusco Bolton Invs holds 1.33% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 147,405 shares. Moreover, Regent Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has 2.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.45 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

