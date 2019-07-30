Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Share Price Rose While Whitnell & Co Increased by $323,192 Its Stake; As General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Valuation Rose, Hsbc Holdings Plc Trimmed Holding

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 13.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 125,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 781,900 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, down from 907,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 35.37M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS PURSUING OPTIONS TO DE-RISK GE CAPITAL – PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 – The worst may soon be over for General Electric shareholders, says longtime analyst Nick Heymann; 16/05/2018 – GE Expands Its Innovative Advanced Gas Path Technology to Fifth Gas Turbine Fleet and Announces First Adoption in the Cement Industry; 22/05/2018 – GLOBAL NUCLEAR FUEL AWARDED $250 MILLION-PLUS CONTRACT TO FUEL ENTERGY NUCLEAR BOILING WATER REACTORS; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 04/05/2018 – IBD: GE Warns This Unit May File For Bankruptcy Amid Lawsuits; 10/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Cooling Breakthrough to Deliver Maximum Performance at High Temperatures; 12/03/2018 – GE Awarded New Equity Awards to CEO, CFO in February – Proxy; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive – Lending syndicate unveiled in GE Aussie refi; 20/04/2018 – GE – WORKING TO RESOLVE LEGACY MATTERS IN DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, AND RECORDED RESERVE OF $1.5 BLN RELATED TO WMC FIRREA INVESTIGATION

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 4,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.77. About 2.03 million shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Synovus Financial reported 4,531 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 758,800 shares in its portfolio. Asset Management One owns 159,419 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.29M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co reported 25,740 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 45,131 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Limited Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Btc Cap accumulated 0.48% or 42,529 shares. Webster State Bank N A has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Calamos Advisors Limited Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Guggenheim Limited owns 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 23,571 shares. Aqr Cap, a Connecticut-based fund reported 828,640 shares. 4.92 million are owned by Geode Capital Mngmt Lc. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 22,400 shares to 1,788 shares, valued at $27,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Llc has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Boston Research And Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 222,807 shares. Ohio-based Foster And Motley Incorporated has invested 0.02% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sage Financial Gp invested in 0.01% or 3,972 shares. Cls Investments Lc holds 3,537 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 45,777 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Investment invested in 0.02% or 12,847 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation accumulated 288,438 shares. Johnson Fin Grp Inc reported 51,821 shares. 710,890 are held by Regions Fin Corporation. Montecito Bank Tru holds 16,228 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 397,409 shares stake. Pitcairn Company invested in 63,966 shares.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.92 million shares to 2.64 million shares, valued at $111.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 65,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.