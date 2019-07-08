Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Share Price Rose While State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Raised by $611,097 Its Holding; As Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Corda Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 8,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,086 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, up from 49,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.25. About 435,844 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group (SPG) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 2,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,226 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.08 million, up from 108,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $164.75. About 585,975 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $179; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP SAYS CFO ANDREW JUSTER TO RETIRE; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,672 shares to 21,694 shares, valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,278 shares, and cut its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28M and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 3,695 shares to 166,257 shares, valued at $26.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,652 shares, and cut its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).