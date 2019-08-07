Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Share Price Rose While Salzhauer Michael Has Decreased Holding by $652,064; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $5.63 Million as Stock Value Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 62.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 9,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 5,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 14,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.34M shares traded or 17.87% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS)

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 48,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 183,981 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.70 million, down from 232,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 06/03/2018 – Upgrade Inc. Named a 2018 ‘Best Place to Work in the Bay Area’; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 10/04/2018 – lteris Named Finalist in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp holds 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 15,291 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 8,049 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Advisors has 561 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 1.34 million shares. Piedmont Investment has 66,782 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested in 90 shares or 0% of the stock. Webster Bankshares N A reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Wetherby Asset Management reported 9,496 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Grp Incorporated Public Lc stated it has 70,718 shares. F&V Capital Management accumulated 4,677 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 15,901 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 1.87M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Price Capital Mngmt invested in 1.39% or 69,704 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa has 0.11% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Davenport & Com Ltd Liability Com has 3,728 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 20,246 shares to 137,615 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cowen Inc by 38,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 560,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartfinancial Inc.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $765.88M for 9.12 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 19,573 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 37,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Azul S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 4.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 358,610 shares. Gruss holds 8.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 70,500 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,592 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 5.69% stake. Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 177,627 shares or 3.57% of its portfolio. Ruffer Llp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 4.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.29M shares. Moon Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 3,865 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd reported 38,911 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Federated Investors Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.66 million shares. Apriem Advsrs, California-based fund reported 3,665 shares. The Michigan-based Long Road Investment Counsel Ltd has invested 0.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Corsair Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 43,308 shares. Regions owns 2.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.63M shares.