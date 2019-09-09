Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Position Held by Basswood Capital Management Llc; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Raised Its Holding in Iron Mtn New (IRM) by $860,825

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc bought 24,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The hedge fund held 389,063 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.80M, up from 364,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 1.70M shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q EBITDA $343M; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM); 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Australia Boosts Syndicated Term Loan B Facility to A$341M; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 953.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 203,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 224,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, up from 21,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.7. About 1.45 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – NY DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF PATHFINDER BANK; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Luther Burbank Corp by 1.37 million shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,917 shares, and cut its stake in Codorus Vy Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CVLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Gp Inc reported 5,353 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Farmers Bankshares holds 634 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 209,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 66,814 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking, a Australia-based fund reported 28,055 shares. First Manhattan owns 178,239 shares. The New York-based Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Hightower Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Connecticut-based Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). First Interstate National Bank stated it has 2,259 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utd Ser Automobile Association has 108,141 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Midas Mgmt holds 35,650 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has 15,472 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc accumulated 1,500 shares.

