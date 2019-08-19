Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Position Held by Aqr Capital Management Llc; As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Value Rose, Rampart Investment Management Company Has Upped Its Stake

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 730.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 87,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 99,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 12,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.39. About 8.73 million shares traded or 41.71% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 82.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 373,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 828,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97M, up from 454,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.85 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 150 are held by Private Ocean Lc. Diamond Hill Cap Management invested in 5.26M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 6,860 shares. Moreover, Bruni J V Commerce Commerce has 6.23% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 482,685 shares. Moreover, Proffitt And Goodson has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 26,098 shares. Highlander Mngmt reported 50 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.06% or 287,526 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited reported 22,139 shares. 1,500 are owned by Pittenger Anderson. Citadel Advsr Ltd Company reported 208,472 shares. 3,615 are held by Wms Prtn Llc. Palladium Prns Ltd invested in 223,342 shares or 1.14% of the stock. 13,994 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancorp. Corsair Mgmt LP holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 13,428 shares.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 134,686 shares to 141,469 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 192,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,801 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover July delinquency rate rises, charge-off declines – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Akamai, Anaplan, Chipotle, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark, Rio Tinto, Sherwin-Williams, Snap, Texas Instruments, United Air, UTC, Visa and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Regulators Approve Bitcoin Venture Backed by NYSE Owner – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “TJX Companies Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Retail Stocks DDS, TJX Make Pre-Market Moves – Schaeffers Research” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why The Set Up Ahead Of Retail’s Q2 Earnings Season Is ‘Poor’ – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Rock-Solid Retailers Don’t Share Macy’s Pain – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.