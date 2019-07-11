Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Market Value Rose While Ftb Advisors Increased Its Holding; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Share Value Rose While Eagle Global Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 781,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.18M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.06 million, down from 7.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $30.29. About 5.78 million shares traded or 66.16% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 25/05/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – BINDING OPEN SEASON COMMITMENT PERIOD BEGINS MAY 25, 2018 AT 4 P.M. CDT, CONTINUES UNTIL 5 P.M. CDT JUNE 24, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit Conference; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 902.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $359,000, up from 504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 1.26M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.85 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 83,479 shares. Private Asset Management reported 11,260 shares stake. Bank accumulated 132,900 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Suncoast Equity Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 12,635 shares. Butensky Cohen Fin Security reported 1.25% stake. 66,708 were reported by Argent. Cwm Lc has 1,350 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Accredited Investors Inc has invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 10 has invested 2.17% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Blair William And Il accumulated 895,584 shares. Engy Income Prtnrs Lc accumulated 20.68 million shares. Blue Chip Prns stated it has 0.29% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Beach Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 4.97% stake. Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt accumulated 342,090 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.5% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners: The Growth Story Plays Out – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Valuing MLPs Privately: Enterprise Products Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on November 11, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Longtime Houston midstream executive to retire – Houston Business Journal” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan, Inc. vs. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. – Motley Fool” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners: The Bull Case Strengthens – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 123,330 shares to 128,145 shares, valued at $6.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 19,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (NYSE:BA) by 3,802 shares to 18,004 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,422 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Intl Smallcap Divid Fd (DLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kessler Invest Grp Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 911 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 537,656 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 506,905 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Columbus Hill Mgmt LP invested in 1.43% or 222,000 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 13,340 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc invested in 30,676 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). E&G Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 5,800 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc invested in 0.07% or 12,526 shares. Martin & Co Tn accumulated 66,920 shares. Creative Planning holds 22,743 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 1.87 million shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 127,208 shares. Btc, Iowa-based fund reported 42,529 shares. Wms Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 3,615 shares.