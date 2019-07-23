Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Market Valuation Rose While Rampart Investment Management Company Has Increased by $869,821 Its Position; As Harsco (HSC) Stock Rose, Holder Strs Ohio Has Cut Its Holding

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 369.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 12,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,566 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 3,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $84.58. About 2.71 million shares traded or 50.49% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q Net $666M; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Harsco Corp (HSC) by 85.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 43,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Harsco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.5. About 250,569 shares traded. Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has risen 15.53% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HSC News: 21/05/2018 – HARSCO – AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS – WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE; 29/05/2018 – Harsco Acquires ALTEK, A Leading Supplier Of Innovative Environmental And Technology Products To The Global Aluminum Industry; 02/05/2018 – HARSCO REPORTS $75M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 02/05/2018 – Harsco: 2018 GAAP and Adjusted Operating Income Expected to Range From $165 Million to $180 Million; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – DEAL FOR £45 MLN; 21/05/2018 – HARSCO RENEWS,EXTENDS LOGISTICS-PACKAGING PACT W/ARCELORMITTAL; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO CORP – ACQUIRED ALTEK, ON A DEBT AND CASH FREE BASIS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Harsco May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – HARSCO SAYS ALTEK DEAL INCLUDES FUTURE CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION; 16/03/2018 – Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 37,279 shares to 503,279 shares, valued at $14.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hold (NYSE:SPR) by 3,742 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. HSC’s profit will be $29.67 million for 17.23 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Harsco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 8,881 shares to 4,618 shares, valued at $743,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 215,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,198 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IYR).