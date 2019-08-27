Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holder Whitnell & Co Lifted Its Holding; Jabil (JBL) Holder Texas Yale Capital Has Cut Stake

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 4,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 22,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 18,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 1.35M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28

Texas Yale Capital Corp decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp sold 102,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 9.55M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81M, down from 9.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 511,051 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Dividend of 8c; 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Jabil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – JABIL CFO FORBES ALEXANDER TO RETIRE APRIL 24, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Baylin Technologies Signs Manufacturing Services Agreement With Jabil Inc; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 24/04/2018 – Jabil Chief Financial Officer Forbes Alexander to Retire, Effective Aug. 31; 15/03/2018 – JABIL SEES 3Q REV. $4.75B TO $5.05B, EST. $4.79B; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Rev $5.3B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate holds 87,269 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Goelzer Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 189 shares. Moreover, Midas Mngmt Corp has 1.08% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 481 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 337,043 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 1.05% or 649,337 shares. Ww Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.1% or 26,741 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 5,913 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation owns 5,357 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trust Inv has invested 1.27% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 80,684 are held by Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Com accumulated 8 shares. North Star Invest Management accumulated 3,307 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 40,589 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,012 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,875 shares to 34,975 shares, valued at $1.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 19,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $105.53M for 9.66 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 2,992 shares. 81,602 are held by Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md. Ellington Management Limited Company stated it has 10,600 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.04% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 150,354 shares. Fairpointe Capital Llc holds 2.37% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) or 2.68 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). First Hawaiian Bank invested 0.02% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 38,747 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 11,671 shares. 38,270 were reported by Bluemountain Capital Ltd Company. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation owns 187,322 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc holds 12,747 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 13.64M shares. Pzena Limited has 1.51M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.