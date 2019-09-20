Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holder Strategic Global Advisors Lowered Position as Shares Rose; As Flir Sys (FLIR) Stock Declined, Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $1.78 Million

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) by 42.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 33,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.28% . The institutional investor held 44,858 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, down from 78,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Flir Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 146,574 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 04/05/2018 – Lorex Launches New CAT6 Underground 10Gbps Cable; 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 25/04/2018 – OES: U.S. Department of State Concludes $30 Million Settlement of Alleged Export Violations by FLIR Systems, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 Flir Trading Activity Rises to Almost Five Times 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Brown Small Company Adds Alarm.com, Exits Flir; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 63.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 24,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 13,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, down from 38,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $83.78. About 386,824 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 01/05/2018 – DFS FINES GOLDMAN SACHS $54.75M FOR UNSAFE FX TRADING CONDUCT; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.19M for 9.07 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $79.76 million for 22.54 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.