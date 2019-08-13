Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holder Korea Investment Has Boosted Its Holding by $3.48 Million as Share Price Rose; Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Valuation Rose While Bourgeon Capital Management Lowered Stake by $2.92 Million

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $190. About 1.58 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 10.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 49,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 507,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.12 million, up from 458,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 1.21 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 29/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS AUTHORIZES EXPANSION OF NEW YORK STATE-CHARTERED BANK; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTERESTS STANDARD TO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.19% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 443,835 shares. East Coast Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 1,429 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 18,023 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc owns 44,410 shares. Mcgowan Gru Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 2,500 are owned by Hourglass Ltd Liability Corp. Somerset Comm owns 10,987 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Montecito Bankshares has invested 0.17% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.3% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 2,575 are held by Osborne Partners Cap Mngmt. Hartford Investment Management holds 0.45% or 89,753 shares in its portfolio. American Trust Advsr Llc stated it has 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd has 49,366 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 660,998 are owned by First Republic Inv.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.78 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE) by 21,750 shares to 111,825 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 24,096 shares to 710,190 shares, valued at $32.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,081 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 63,999 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 320,415 shares. Cibc accumulated 43,485 shares. Ifrah Financial Serv holds 0.11% or 4,080 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0% or 137,541 shares. Nine Masts Ltd holds 0.17% or 7,622 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial owns 985,179 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The California-based Fdx has invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cornerstone Advisors, a Washington-based fund reported 811 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.14% or 222,716 shares. Yhb Inv Advsr reported 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Glenmede Tru Na holds 1.01M shares. 3,000 were reported by Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 537,656 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 3.76 million shares stake.