Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreased Stake by $386,595 as Stock Price Rose; Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Duncker Streett & Company Has Cut Stake as Stock Value Rose

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 15.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 5,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, down from 34,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $92.04. About 734,171 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31

Duncker Streett & Company Inc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duncker Streett & Company Inc sold 9,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 37,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duncker Streett & Company Inc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $67.86. About 253,876 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Alerts Investors to the Filing of Securities Class Action Against Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC); 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – AFFIRMS PRIOR 2018 DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE RANGE REPRESENTING GROWTH OF 12% TO 15% OVER 2017 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS; 22/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 19/03/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN SAYS ON MARCH 16, BOARD APPROVED SHIRA GOODMAN AS NEW NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT THE ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein and Internet Brands Form Joint Venture To Deliver Integrated Technology To Enhance Dental Practice Management; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 03/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Henry Schein, Inc., to the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action; 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF ANIMAL HEALTH UNIT

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 20.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.04 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $123.73M for 20.44 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.75% EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $736.90M for 9.96 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

