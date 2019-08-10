Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Holder Clear Harbor Asset Management Has Cut Position; Thomas White International LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS) as Stock Price Rose

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Companhia De Sanemento Basi (SBS) by 99.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 126,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.98% . The institutional investor held 271 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 126,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Companhia De Sanemento Basi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 1.04 million shares traded. Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) has risen 108.21% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 108.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SBS News: 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET OPER REV. R$3.70B; 24/05/2018 – Sabesp – Second Ordinary Tariff Revision; 26/03/2018 – MATERIAL FACT: Second Stage of Ordinary Tariff Revision of Sabesp: Final Stage; 10/05/2018 – SABESP 1Q NET INCOME R$580.4M, EST. R$622.0M; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Rev BRL14.608B; 28/03/2018 – SABESP: Board Has Decided on Payment of Interest on Own Capital for 2017; 10/05/2018 – SABESP Announces 1Q18 Results; 28/03/2018 – SABESP 2017 Net BRL2.519B; 23/05/2018 – Revisiting Sabesp; 15/05/2018 – Sabesp: Jerson Kelman Submitted Resignation May 14

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 94.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc sold 69,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 4,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 73,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.20M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 16/05/2018 – Discover Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 35,693 shares to 604,264 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zto Express Cayman Inc Adr by 22,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82 million and $493.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 32,375 shares to 122,467 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Mta Reit by 94,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14 million for 9.09 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 8,402 shares. Security Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Maple Mngmt stated it has 95,609 shares. 220,632 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Company. Intrust Bankshares Na holds 0.34% or 18,832 shares in its portfolio. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.05% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Optimum Investment Advisors accumulated 646 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Beacon Grp invested in 7,851 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 5,993 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Fred Alger Management Inc reported 92 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 0.01% or 264 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Covington Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).