Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Shareholder Valicenti Advisory Services Lifted Its Position by $705,456; As Continental Resources (CLR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Mitchell Group Has Lifted Holding

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44B market cap company. It closed at $40.99 lastly. It is down 38.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS ‘ENCOURAGED’ BY RISING GLOBAL DEMAND FOR CRUDE; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES- AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY CAN BE INCREASED UP TO ADDITIONAL $2.5 BLN IN FUTURE UPON AGREEMENT OF CO, OTHERS; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources’ Harold Hamm credits OPEC for boosting oil prices; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – CREDIT FACILITY REPLACED COMPANY’S $2.75 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS DUE TO MATURE IN MAY 2019; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 06/03/2018 – STARK: CONTINENTAL SEEING SAND LOGISTIC ISSUES

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 1.03 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10,885 shares to 39,825 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Inc by 2,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,985 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Cap holds 0.32% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 18.46 million shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 3,185 shares. Cibc Asset Inc stated it has 31,317 shares. Victory Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 224,992 shares. Moreover, Steinberg Asset has 0.13% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Hsbc Plc holds 0.04% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 287,219 shares. Gm Advisory Gru has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Rbf Limited Liability Co reported 15,100 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 270 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 8,943 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tompkins Financial accumulated 2,700 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Com reported 23,571 shares. Rmb Capital Management holds 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 4,491 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 14,496 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 34,068 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0.06% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 553,500 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Price Michael F has invested 1.5% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Waddell & Reed Financial reported 629,703 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 306,610 shares. Hodges Management Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 142 shares. Schroder Mgmt, Maine-based fund reported 9,755 shares. 16,686 were accumulated by Brown Advisory.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15,040 shares to 41,220 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,270 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).