Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Shareholder Valicenti Advisory Services Has Increased Holding; North Run Capital LP Has Cut Position in Hemisphere Media Group (HMTV) by $2.60 Million

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Hemisphere Media Group Inc (HMTV) by 32.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 185,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.77% . The hedge fund held 380,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36M, down from 565,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Hemisphere Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $476.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.08. About 20,564 shares traded. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) has risen 7.04% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HMTV News: 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV SNHJ.J SAYS CBRE VALUED HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO AS AT 1 FEBRUARY 2018 AT APPROXIMATELY EUR1.1 BLN; 26/04/2018 – HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.014; 10/05/2018 – U.S. WEATHER FORECASTER CPC: POSSIBILITY OF EL NIÑO NEARING 50% BY NORTHERN HEMISPHERE WINTER 2018-19; 15/05/2018 – JBS: NORTH HEMISPHERE DEMAND TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVE IN 2Q, 3Q; 04/05/2018 – Hemisphere Media Group Business Outside of Puerto Rico Continues to Perform Well; 23/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORP HME.V – QTRLY FFO SHR $0.00; 06/03/2018 Rep. Gaetz: Congressman Gaetz to Host “Western Hemisphere Field Hearing”; 09/04/2018 – Hemp, Inc. Provides CBS Behind-The-Scenes Access to the Largest Hemp Processing Mill in the Western Hemisphere; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF: LIKELY HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO VALUE LOWER THAN EUR2.2B; 18/03/2018 – MALPASS: TRUMP TO MAKE MULTIPLE TRIPS IN WEST HEMISPHERE IN `18

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.56. About 1.21 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,083 are held by Gideon Capital Advsr Inc. Amica Mutual Insurance Company holds 0.63% or 71,005 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc invested 0.39% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv stated it has 90 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 758,800 shares. Lvm Capital Mgmt Ltd Mi owns 109,366 shares. Chartist Ca invested in 3,058 shares or 0% of the stock. Tru Of Vermont reported 1,290 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tompkins Fincl reported 0.04% stake. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt owns 6,020 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dupont Mngmt reported 0.15% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 7,907 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company owns 68,445 shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $209.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 33,432 shares to 32,535 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Indx (IBB) by 15,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,614 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

