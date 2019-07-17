Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Shareholder Valicenti Advisory Services Has Boosted Position by $705,456 as Stock Price Rose; U S G (USG) Shareholder Greylin Investment Mangement Has Decreased Its Holding

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.94. About 1.16 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 25.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,584 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 110,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 10/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS $42/SHR OFFER FOR USG IS ‘FULL & FAIR VALUE’ FOR CO; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG DENIAL OF REQUEST FOR MATERIALS VIOLATES RIGHTS; 08/03/2018 USG Corporation Hosts Inaugural Investor Day; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS WITHOUT KNAUF’S PRIOR WRITTEN APPROVAL, USG WILL NOT ADJOURN/ POSTPONE ANNUAL MEETING/ENCOURAGE STOCKHOLDERS TO NOT ATTEND MEETING; 26/03/2018 – Knauf re-engaged USG over $6.6bn takeover; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 10/04/2018 – Knauf Issues Open Letter to USG Shareholders and Urges Them to Vote Against All Four USG Director Nominees Today; 16/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS IN LETTER CONTINUES TO DENY OR DELAY RESPONSE TO REQUEST, WILL UNFORTUNATELY HAVE NO CHOICE BUT TO COMMENCE ACTION IN COURTS; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT HAS TERM OF 2 YRS, HAS SOME STANDSTILL PROVISIONS APPLYING TO KNAUF; 26/03/2018 – KNAUF CONFIRMS PROPOSAL ON POTENTIAL USG TRANSACTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 13,290 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 479,877 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 336,000 shares. Asset Mngmt One owns 159,419 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 3,033 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Smith Graham Com Inv Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 107,500 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Soros Fund Management Limited Co stated it has 26,098 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 751 shares. Focused Wealth owns 2,300 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 209,500 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Illinois-based Whitnell & Commerce has invested 0.62% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 18,863 shares. Lau Assoc Lc holds 0.98% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 26,714 shares. Hilltop reported 3,278 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bridgeway Mngmt has 0.72% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 816,959 shares.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $209.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,062 shares to 59,744 shares, valued at $6.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,360 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 13,890 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors accumulated 35,875 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moors & Cabot reported 29,616 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Argent Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Canada Pension Plan Board invested 0.05% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Lmr Prns Llp reported 461,750 shares stake. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Magnetar Financial Lc holds 3.74% or 3.36M shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.37M shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cordasco Net accumulated 0.01% or 303 shares. Somerset Trust Co holds 0.4% or 17,643 shares. Roundview Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 72,966 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 79,329 shares.