Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Shareholder Valicenti Advisory Services Has Boosted Its Position by $705,456 as Share Price Rose; Cree (CREE) Position Increased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $80.07. About 743,335 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 28/03/2018 – DFS CEO SAYS U.K. UPHOLSTERY MARKET TOUGH FOR SMALLER RIVALS; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cree Inc (CREE) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 1.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.01% . The institutional investor held 9.60 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $549.53 million, up from 8.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $58.91. About 892,526 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 03/05/2018 – Cree Expands SmartCast Intelligence Platform; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – Cree Targets 4Q EPS 34c-38c; 24/04/2018 – Cree 3Q Rev $356M; 15/03/2018 – Cree: C. Howard Nye Chooses Not to Stand for Re-election to Board; 06/03/2018 – CREE BUYS INFINEON TRANSACTION CLOSED AND IS EFFECTIVE TODAY; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Cree May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Years; 06/03/2018 Cree Acquires Infineon RF Power Business; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC)

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,145 activity.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viewray Inc by 95,514 shares to 2.91 million shares, valued at $21.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 60,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,143 shares, and cut its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS).

