Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Shareholder Valicenti Advisory Services Boosted Position by $705,456 as Stock Price Rose; Old National Bancorp Stake in Grainger W W (GWW) Has Decreased by $323,274

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 43.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 1,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 2,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $262.5. About 413,267 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $80.92. About 852,851 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NY DFS ORDERS INSURERS TO UPDATE RESPONSE & RECOVERY PLANS

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 10,236 shares to 117,006 shares, valued at $6.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 33,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart And Patten Ltd Co has invested 0.25% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc stated it has 1.17% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 51,320 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Oppenheimer owns 1,375 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.14% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Da Davidson reported 2,821 shares. Ballentine Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Bridges Inv Management Inc reported 1,395 shares stake. 12,076 are owned by Bokf Na. Vident Advisory Llc owns 3,888 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.04% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 8,775 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 4,773 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $4.65 EPS, up 6.41% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.37 per share. GWW’s profit will be $249.93M for 14.11 P/E if the $4.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,467 were accumulated by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi holds 109,366 shares. Motco holds 0% or 156 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Whitnell Co has invested 0.62% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Susquehanna Intll Gru Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 15,291 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Fdx Advsr, California-based fund reported 5,533 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life accumulated 2,600 shares. Lord Abbett Co Lc invested 0.21% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has 811 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 230,383 shares. 264 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Kemnay Advisory Service Inc owns 15,383 shares. White Pine Investment holds 79,049 shares or 2.82% of its portfolio.