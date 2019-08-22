Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) Holding Maintained by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc; Lennar (LEN) Shares Declined While Edgemoor Investment Advisors Lifted Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Svcs (DFS) by 28.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 9,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15M, up from 34,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $79.77. About 1.09 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 36,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 295,140 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 259,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 2.88 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – ELECTED BRUCE GROSS AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF LENNAR FINANCIAL SERVICES; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,577 shares to 398,898 shares, valued at $47.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 6,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,393 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs holds 36,050 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. The New York-based Hudson Valley Inv Adv has invested 0.15% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Washington Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 2,303 shares. Conning stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Jpmorgan Chase owns 7.06M shares. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 239,457 shares. Vanguard Group holds 30.64M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 82,358 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.1% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 784,550 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.33% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.02 million shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs owns 200 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Co owns 4,509 shares. 244 were accumulated by First Personal Financial Services. Gagnon Ltd Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Stanley accumulated 5,404 shares.

