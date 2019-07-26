Discover Financial Services (DFS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

As Credit Services businesses, Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services 74 3.63 N/A 8.13 9.51 Equifax Inc. 119 4.90 N/A 2.47 48.08

Table 1 highlights Discover Financial Services and Equifax Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Equifax Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Discover Financial Services. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Discover Financial Services has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Equifax Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Discover Financial Services and Equifax Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 0.00% 26.1% 2.6% Equifax Inc. 0.00% -11.5% -4.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.61 shows that Discover Financial Services is 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Equifax Inc.’s 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.26 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Discover Financial Services and Equifax Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 0 2 6 2.75 Equifax Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

$91.25 is Discover Financial Services’s average price target while its potential downside is -0.56%. Competitively the average price target of Equifax Inc. is $97.4, which is potential -29.21% downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Discover Financial Services is looking more favorable than Equifax Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.9% of Discover Financial Services shares and 89.1% of Equifax Inc. shares. 0.8% are Discover Financial Services’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Equifax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discover Financial Services -2.31% 1.87% 10.05% 9.45% 2.36% 30.94% Equifax Inc. -1.07% -5.9% 9.42% 16.26% 4.61% 27.48%

For the past year Discover Financial Services was more bullish than Equifax Inc.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats Equifax Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

Equifax Inc. provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services. The International segment provides information service products, which include consumer and commercial services, such as credit and financial information, and credit scoring and modeling; and credit and other marketing products and services, as well as offers information, technology, and services to support debt collections and recovery management. The Workforce Solutions segment provides employment, income, and social security number verification services; and payroll-based transaction and employment tax management services. The Global Consumer Solutions segment offers credit information, credit monitoring, and identity theft protection products directly to consumers through the Internet and hard-copy formats. Equifax Inc. serves customers in financial service, mortgage, human resource, consumer, commercial, telecommunication, retail, automotive, utility, brokerage, healthcare, and insurance industries, as well as state and federal governments. It operates in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, Paraguay, Uruguay, Peru, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Cambodia, Malaysia, India, Russia, and Singapore. Equifax Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.