Discover Financial Services (DFS) to pay $0.44 on Sep 5, 2019; Crosslink Capital Has Upped Its Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Stake

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is expected to pay $0.44 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:DFS) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Discover Financial Services's current price of $82.33 translates into 0.53% yield. Discover Financial Services's dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.33. About 2.87M shares traded or 59.30% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500.

Crosslink Capital Inc increased Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) stake by 9.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Crosslink Capital Inc acquired 17,213 shares as Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)'s stock rose 15.89%. The Crosslink Capital Inc holds 204,460 shares with $29.15 million value, up from 187,247 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide now has $8.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.09. About 374,160 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 82.54% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.11% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America initiated Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $82 target. The rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, May 3. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, April 26.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.65 billion. It operates in two divisions, Direct Banking and Payment Services. It has a 10.14 P/E ratio. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer services and products, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold Discover Financial Services shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parsec Financial has 0.42% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 92,467 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 1.30M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Co owns 20,498 shares. Stifel Fincl accumulated 1.29 million shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cap Fund Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 12,467 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd holds 8 shares. Ellington Mngmt Gru Lc holds 0.05% or 3,500 shares. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Gp has 0.03% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 485,428 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Company owns 28,570 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 60,094 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg accumulated 3,871 shares. The California-based Polaris Greystone Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.21% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) or 349,426 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 649,337 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover Financial Services declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover, Fifth Third, Regions discuss capital plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) 19% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What You Must Know About Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Euronet (EEFT) Up 96.1% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EEFT, TROX, VMW – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold EEFT shares while 124 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 72.42 million shares or 53.26% more from 47.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Co Na accumulated 0.01% or 23,236 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 11,525 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 170,543 shares. Axiom Int Invsts Ltd De invested in 0.24% or 55,322 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 3,845 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 9,904 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 6,817 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital accumulated 0.02% or 35,617 shares. 123 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Incorporated. Castleark Limited Liability Com holds 88,984 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Granahan Investment Ma owns 0.72% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 94,346 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability holds 1,014 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 15,100 shares. Scotia Capital Incorporated has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Essex Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 2,269 shares.

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased Class A stake by 614,846 shares to 424,813 valued at $8.20 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM) stake by 70,570 shares and now owns 56,214 shares. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was reduced too.