Discover Financial Services (DFS) to pay $0.44 on Sep 5, 2019; ALTAPACIFIC BANCORP (ABNK) Shorts Down By 50%

ALTAPACIFIC BANCORP (OTCMKTS:ABNK) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. ABNK’s SI was 100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 200 shares previously. The stock increased 7.04% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 92,970 shares traded or 4331.36% up from the average. AltaPacific Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ABNK) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is expected to pay $0.44 on Sep 5, 2019. (NYSE:DFS) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.44 dividend. Discover Financial Services’s current price of $91.76 translates into 0.48% yield. Discover Financial Services’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 3.28M shares traded or 68.29% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 27/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ISSUES UPDATED PROPOSED LIFE INSURANCE AND ANNUITY SUITABILITY REGULATION REQUIRING A BEST INTEREST STANDARD TO; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 16/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs

Among 8 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Discover Financial had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8. Nomura maintained the shares of DFS in report on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, April 4. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9100 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold Discover Financial Services shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Investors Serv holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 33,045 shares. Diligent Limited reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc Inc invested in 485,428 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 1.14% or 223,342 shares. Highland Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Callahan Ltd reported 30,000 shares. Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A has 487 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valley National Advisers holds 0.01% or 545 shares in its portfolio. Beacon Grp Inc holds 7,851 shares. Westpac has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Benjamin F Edwards And Comm reported 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.27 billion. It operates in two divisions, Direct Banking and Payment Services. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer services and products, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

AltaPacific Bancorp operates as the holding firm for AltaPacific Bank that provides a range of banking services and products to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. The company has market cap of $24.75 million. It offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, attorney client trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 17.82 P/E ratio. The firm also provides short term unsecured, term, commercial and residential construction, small business administration, land, machinery and equipment, working capital, installment, and commercial real estate loans; marketable securities, home equity lines of credit, and real estate secured lines of credit; business acquisition and expansion, and inventory financing services; and debt restructuring services.

