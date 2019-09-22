Discover Financial Services (DFS) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $5.15 Million; Shapiro Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Devon Energy (DVN) by $922.65 Million as Market Value Declined

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 32,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 2.85M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.26B, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 7.53 million shares traded or 7.95% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 08/03/2018 – Devon Energy Hikes Its Dividend — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 66,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.01M, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 1.65 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interest Standard

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “Greene named CFO of Discover Financial Services – PE Hub” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Discover Crosses $1 Billion in Home Equity Loans – Business Wire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Houthis Cut Saudi Oil Supply, Who Wins? Hint: Not E&P Oil Names. Fintech Firesale, And Goldman Spoils Apple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.14M for 8.98 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 52,966 shares to 53,526 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada reported 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Earnest Prns invested in 204 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 76,317 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 305 were accumulated by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 9 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 1.69 million shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 36,246 shares. Assetmark has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 4,854 shares. Moreover, Provise Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.13% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Arrow Corp owns 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 466 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 2.72M shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 85,901 shares to 633,126 shares, valued at $125.31 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 864,951 shares, and cut its stake in Maxar Technologies Holdings Inc..

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – S&P Slumps Despite Rising Oil Fueling Energy Rally – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Devon Energy Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DVN – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Devon Energy Corp (DVN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy Completes Sale of Canadian Business – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Llc holds 8,839 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Management Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 10,000 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 94,579 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt stated it has 14,779 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 153,133 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Philadelphia Trust holds 1.08% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 428,015 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 37,823 shares. Moore Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Associated Banc reported 7,979 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter owns 0.42% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 83,676 shares. First Republic Management Incorporated stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 4.51M shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 268,495 shares.