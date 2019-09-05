Discover Financial Services (DFS) Position Has Upped by Lvm Capital Management Ltd; Holder Oak Ridge Investments Has Lifted Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Position

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 5,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 109,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, up from 103,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 86,689 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW $5.8 BILLION (10%) TO $65.6 BILLION, ON DISCOVER CARD SALES VOLUME OF $30.9 BILLION; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Discover Financial Services, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DFS); 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 22/05/2018 – Discover Earns a Perfect 100 Score for LGBTQ Equality Five Years in a Row

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 1248.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 191,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 206,557 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 15,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.34. About 2.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc Com (NASDAQ:LGND) by 73,927 shares to 125,841 shares, valued at $15.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 31,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,675 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc Com (NYSE:WEX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Mngmt accumulated 384,293 shares or 3.84% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And accumulated 281,354 shares. Wills reported 16,840 shares. General Amer Co Incorporated has invested 3.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Beacon Fin Grp reported 142,466 shares stake. Financial Consulate Inc reported 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Heathbridge Capital Limited invested in 6.65% or 615,925 shares. Platinum Investment Management Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lafleur Godfrey Limited has 3.89% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 362,457 are held by Tdam Usa Inc. Asset Grp Inc reported 0.26% stake. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa accumulated 62,234 shares. Oak Oh holds 1.57 million shares. Cna, a Illinois-based fund reported 189,600 shares. Texas Yale has 0.13% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 61,070 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: NTAP,PVTL,CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover Financial Services: A Major Credit Card Company Trading At A Discount To Its Competition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover July delinquency rate rises, charge-off declines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.