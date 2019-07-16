Discover Financial Services (DFS) Market Valuation Rose While Rockshelter Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; Criteo S A (CRTO) Holding Has Increased by Black Creek Investment Management Inc

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Criteo S A (CRTO) by 35.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 419,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.59M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.89M, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Criteo S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.89. About 129,168 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 65.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 38,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41M, down from 57,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.21. About 717,207 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS:PAXOS TRUST CAN OFFER BANKCHAIN PRECIOUS METALS PLATFORM; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.12 million shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $103.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Televisa Sa (NYSE:TV) by 4.46 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34M shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc (NYSE:DNOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 1.27 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 256,757 shares. Citigroup reported 16,957 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Tower Capital Llc (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). First Quadrant LP Ca invested 0% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 0% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 7,078 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs reported 0.06% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 322,601 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paragon Cap Management Limited Company holds 67 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap has 0.01% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). 10,172 were accumulated by Td Asset Mgmt. State Common Retirement Fund holds 74,056 shares. Fmr Limited Liability reported 823,009 shares stake.

