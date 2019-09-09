Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holder Ulysses Management Trimmed Its Stake by $2.84 Million as Stock Value Rose; Knott David M Has Cut Its The Michaels Companies (MIK) Holding by $1.43 Million

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $84.1. About 1.10M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L SAYS IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME WAS $56.1 BLN, UP 19% FROM PRIOR YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-off Rate 3.6% as of Feb 28; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B

Knott David M decreased its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) by 30.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, down from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in The Michaels Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 16.30% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 8.13M shares traded or 151.47% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings with Exclusive New Celebrations Collection; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Close 94 Full-Size Aaron Brothers Stores, Reposition Aaron Brothers as a ‘Store-Within-a-Store’; 07/03/2018 Hand Baldachin & Amburgey Welcomes Litigation Partner Adam Michaels; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS EXPAND MARTHA STEWART OFFERINGS; 26/04/2018 – NEDAS Appoints Linda Michaels as Vice President of Business Development; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Plans to Open 19 New Michaels Stores and Relocate 17 Michaels Stores in FY18; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q EPS $1.11; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 20,000 shares to 329,558 shares, valued at $10.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 18,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 438,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SDRL, GEVO among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for September 4, 2019 : AEO, NAV, MIK, VRA – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Michaels, Activision Blizzard Rise Premarket; Tyson Foods, JetBlue Fall – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Michaels (MIK) Q1 Earnings Meet, Tariff Woes Hurt Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 7.76 million shares. Regions Finance invested in 0% or 6,122 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.01% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.02% or 1.33 million shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.12% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 74,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 184,057 shares. Kepos Capital Lp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Blackstone Grp Inc L P, New York-based fund reported 20.39 million shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% or 17,495 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) has invested 0.02% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Bankshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Franklin Res Inc has 25,240 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Limited Company holds 0.05% or 4,502 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 15,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt holds 12,010 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division invested in 0.28% or 28,640 shares. Convergence Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.34% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 21,778 shares. Jennison Associate Lc reported 29,081 shares stake. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Southernsun Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 38,768 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Moreover, Arrow Finance Corp has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 466 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc has invested 0.16% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 1.62M shares. 126,728 are owned by Lowe Brockenbrough And Com Inc. New York-based Paradigm Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 236,312 were accumulated by Ajo Lp.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings by 3,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fgl Holdings by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Apple Card: It ‘Just Works’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discover July delinquency rate rises, charge-off declines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $714.75M for 9.10 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.