Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Lowered Its Holding; Capital International LTD Has Lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) Stake by $753,360; Stock Declined

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 65.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 38,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 19,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 57,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 1.26 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 10/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS TO CO-HOST FINTECH FORUM WITH CONFERENCE OF STATE BANKING SUPERVISORS; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q PAYMENT SERVICES TRANSACTION DOLLAR VOLUME UP 19%; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 20/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (TSM) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 18,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 372,442 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26 million, down from 391,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 3.48 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 22,187 shares to 154,863 shares, valued at $8.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck And Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

