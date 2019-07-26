Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holder Rockshelter Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Vertex One Asset Management Cut Red Hat (RHT) Holding by $12.35 Million

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 67,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 109,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.02M, down from 177,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 65.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 38,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 57,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $92.8. About 2.39 million shares traded or 22.58% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK CAN ACQUIRE 21ST CENTURY NATL INSURANCE; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS PROBING IF THOSE PACTS ARE PREDATORY MORTGAGE LENDING

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leo Holdings Corp by 80,000 shares to 280,000 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 58,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Advsrs Limited Limited Liability Corp reported 790 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.00M shares or 0.55% of the stock. Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% or 617 shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 295,095 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Manikay Prtnrs Ltd Llc owns 225,000 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 26,594 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt owns 295,449 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invs has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Piedmont Advsrs Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 15,717 shares. Vertex One Asset Mngmt accumulated 109,566 shares or 4.32% of the stock. Private Advisor Ltd Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Two Sigma Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Conning holds 0.04% or 7,494 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Incorporated holds 33 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

