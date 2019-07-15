Discover Financial Services (DFS) EPS Estimated At $2.12; Wynnefield Capital Has Increased Its Landec (LNDC) Holding

Wynnefield Capital Inc increased Landec Corp (LNDC) stake by 1.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wynnefield Capital Inc acquired 52,900 shares as Landec Corp (LNDC)’s stock declined 16.96%. The Wynnefield Capital Inc holds 2.74M shares with $33.59M value, up from 2.68M last quarter. Landec Corp now has $306.71 million valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 75,489 shares traded. Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) has declined 23.65% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LNDC News: 03/04/2018 – LANDEC 3Q EPS 58C, EST. 9.0C (2 EST.); 25/05/2018 – LANDEC CORP SAYS ON MAY 22, CO ENTERED LETTER AGREEMENT WITH WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL INC AND NELSON OBUS – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corporation to Nominate Two New Board Directors; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS 40c-EPS 42c; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES YR REV. CONT OPS UP 10%-12%; 24/05/2018 – LANDEC: NELSON OBUS AND ANDREW POWELL TO BE NOMINATED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC CORP – SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR ALL OF FISCAL 2018 OF $0.40 TO $0.42; 03/04/2018 – LANDEC SEES 4Q REV. CONT OPS EX FOOD EXPORT UP 13-16%; 24/05/2018 – Landec Corp to Nominate Two New Bd Directors; 03/04/2018 – Landec Sees 4Q Cont Ops Revenue Up 13% to 16%

Analysts expect Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report $2.12 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 10.99% from last quarter’s $1.91 EPS. DFS’s profit would be $686.31M giving it 9.59 P/E if the $2.12 EPS is correct. After having $2.15 EPS previously, Discover Financial Services’s analysts see -1.40% EPS growth. It closed at $81.29 lastly. It is down 2.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 26/04/2018 – DFS 1Q REV. NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE $2.58B, EST. $2.58B; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $2,100 MLN VS $1,892 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 29/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Authorizes Expansion of New York State-Chartered Bank; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE CEO FILBY COMMENTS ON U.K. MARKET IN INTERVIEW; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $713,840 activity. Another trade for 12,900 shares valued at $156,340 was made by OBUS NELSON on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold LNDC shares while 24 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 25.43 million shares or 0.30% less from 25.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walthausen And Company Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 19,500 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 17,642 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0% stake. Renaissance Techs Limited Com reported 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Swiss Bankshares invested in 0% or 45,400 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 8,073 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc reported 200 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 13,980 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company reported 232,920 shares stake. Blackrock has 0% invested in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) for 1.89M shares. First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC). Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 286,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.36M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Landec CEO Establishes Priorities for Increasing Profits – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Landec Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LNDC) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Keen On Landec Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LNDC) 3.8% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Landec (LNDC) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets reinitiated Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) rating on Friday, May 3. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $9600 target. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, April 26 with “Buy”. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, April 4. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.32 billion. It operates in two divisions, Direct Banking and Payment Services. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer services and products, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.