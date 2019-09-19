Discover Financial Services (DFS) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Contrasting side by side

Both Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are Credit Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discover Financial Services 79 3.33 N/A 8.54 10.51 Synchrony Financial 34 2.59 N/A 4.80 7.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Discover Financial Services and Synchrony Financial. Synchrony Financial is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Discover Financial Services. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Discover Financial Services is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discover Financial Services 0.00% 25.6% 2.5% Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7%

Risk and Volatility

Discover Financial Services is 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Synchrony Financial has a 1.19 beta and it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Discover Financial Services and Synchrony Financial Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Discover Financial Services 0 3 6 2.67 Synchrony Financial 0 1 2 2.67

Discover Financial Services’s upside potential is 9.06% at a $91.33 consensus price target. Synchrony Financial on the other hand boasts of a $39.67 consensus price target and a 16.54% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Synchrony Financial looks more robust than Discover Financial Services as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Discover Financial Services and Synchrony Financial are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 95.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Discover Financial Services shares. Competitively, Synchrony Financial has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Discover Financial Services -2.46% 14.2% 10.65% 32.52% 24.81% 52.15% Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94%

For the past year Discover Financial Services was less bullish than Synchrony Financial.

Summary

Discover Financial Services beats Synchrony Financial on 8 of the 10 factors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit. The Payment Services segment operates the Discover Network, which processes transactions for Discover-branded credit cards, and provides payment transaction processing and settlement services; and PULSE network, an electronic funds transfer network that provides financial institutions issuing debit cards on the PULSE network with access to automated teller machines and point-of-sale terminals. This segment also operates the Diners Club International, a payments network that issues Diners Club branded charge cards and provides card acceptance services. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Riverwoods, Illinois.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.